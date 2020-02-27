Whether working out was one of your top 2020 New Year’s resolutions or not, there’s many reasons to get back into the exercise game. Aside from the health benefits and positive outcomes on both the physical and mental side, we have to admit there's a plethora of cute activewear sets out there to make you want to hit the gym or sign up for a workout class.

Nowadays, you can mix and match your leggings and sports bras for individuality, but wearing cute matching sets is also acceptable. Aside from the OGs, there’s newcomers such as Everlane’s new Perform Legging and Target’s new activewear line All in Motion to inspire your next #OOTG.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the pieces worth going to the gym for as well as maybe for walking your dog or going to the park – you name it! Exercising is always more fun if you’re wearing cute workout clothes, after all.