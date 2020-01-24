Ever since Selena Gomez stepped out in a belted zebra-print coat from Mango, we haven’t stopped thinking about how we need one in our lives. Not lucky for us, the faux-fur coat is currently sold out – and who knows if it’s ever coming back. However, if like us, you’re looking to embrace the zebra-print trend regardless, there are plenty of other options to add to your wardrobe.

Nowadays, it’s all about having fun when it comes to fashion, and if you’re looking to make a statement, then consider this wild pattern for taking your style a step further.

The pieces below bring a touch of cool to any look, and they don’t need a whole lot of styling to make a sartorial impact. Now, if you want to take the higher route and go head-to-toe zebra, then, by all means, go for it!

Ahead are some of our favorite zebra-print pieces to get your hands on!