In celebration of fashion month, we’re highlighting Latin fashion designers who should be on your radar for how they manifest their roots in the form of beautiful designs. For many years, European designers were at the forefront of fashion, and it was they who determined what was known as cool and on-trend. However, big names such as Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta have paved the way for Latin designers, and now more than ever, there’s an array of highly-skilled fashion creatives worth knowing about.

Ahead, a round up of the Latin fashion stars that need to be on your radar.