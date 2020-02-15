Loading the player...

HOLA! USA interview

Meet the former Miss Guatemala bringing her country’s artisanal couture to the luxury fashion world

Alida Boer works with artisans in Guatemala to create contemporary-luxe designs

By Natalia Trejo

When Alida Boer won the title of Miss Guatemala in 2007, she had the opportunity of traveling around her country, leading her to discover the richness and craftsmanship found in Guatemala. Enter Marias Bag, the high-fashion product better defined as artisanal couture that was born after discovering the bold colors and textiles and intricate weaving traditions passed down from generation to generation that enriches Guatemalan culture.

Alida Boer, Marias Bag©@alidaboer
Alida features the No-worry dolly clutch

“I started thinking how can we showcase this beautiful art around the world? And slowly, slowly, it took me like almost two years to decide that the way to showcase these beautiful pieces was through handbags.”

Today Marias bag are found globally across Latin America, London, Miami and South Africa to name a few. Not only are her bags captivating and beautifully-made pieces of art, but each of them tells a story that celebrates artistic heritage derived from the Mayan culture.

Although Marias Bag carries a wide array of luxe contemporary designs, one of our favorites is the No-worry dolly clutch. We’ll let you watch Alida explain the endearing story behind it in the video above!

Related Video:

Red Carpet at the People's Choice Awards

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more