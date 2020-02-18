Embarking on a family vacation with little ones doesn’t need to be a challenge

Traveling with kids can be quite challenging. Beyond dealing with travel logistics, it is not always easy finding the balance between having a good time as a family and as a couple. We bring you a series of options where fun—for both kids and grownups—is guaranteed and where having a romantic outing is always a possibility.

Destinations for all ages

Paradise for adventure seekers

Costa Rica is a magical destination for both adults and children. Combining a safe environment and a local community known for its kindness, this small country has become one of the best family destinations in Latin America. With tropical forests, spectacular beaches, and unparalleled biodiversity, Costa Rica is great for parents who want to spark their children’s interest in nature. With lodgings of all kinds—from boutique hotels to exclusive resorts—many places offer daycare services and special activities for children.

©GettyImages



With tropical forests, spectacular beaches, and unparalleled biodiversity, Costa Rica is great for parents and their children.

Much more than a zoo

An ideal city to travel with youngsters is San Diego. With year-round amazing weather, the city is perfect to spend days filled with activities. Whether visiting the famous San Diego Zoo, stopping by Legoland California, or spending time at its magnificent beaches, the city is full of attractions that will make this an unforgettable trip for all family members. With its vibrant culinary scene, San Diego is also great for couples who want to spend time together.

©@sandiegozoo



The San Diego Zoo is a pioneer in the concept of open-air, cageless exhibits that re-create natural animal habitats.

Adventures at Sea

Guaranteed fun

An excellent option for families with young children is Disney cruises. The excitement of the trip begins seven days before boarding—children receive a call from Mickey and Minnie letting them know they can’t wait to meet them and travel together. With peak excitement, these cruises do not disappoint. Depending on which cruise you take, kids can go to a Marvel superhero academy or see a special Frozen show. But don’t worry parents—fun for you is also found on board. By having so many areas dedicated to kids, where a trained team will be in charge of keeping them safe and entertained, parents can enjoy some alone time—having romantic dinners, visiting the spa, or simply relaxing by the pool. disneycruise.disney.go.com

©GettyImages



Luis Fonsi, the super-famous Puerto Rican star, enjoyed a fun vacation on one of the fantastic Disney cruises with his wife, Águeda, and their children.

Luxury for all

Crystal cruises are synonymous with splendor and enjoyable times. Their vessels combine the perks of the biggest cruise lines with high-quality service. Restaurants, spas, excursions, and more will make your voyage a memorable one. And for those traveling with children, options are almost endless. Featuring special game areas, tour guides, workshops, movie nights, and theater shows, the little ones won’t get bored. With all the facilities and options offered, parents can spend time together and still be able to unwind.

©@crystalcruises



Crystal cruises combine the perks of the biggest cruise lines with high-quality service.

Hotels and Resorts

Options for grown-ups and kids alike

Kimpton boutique hotels are an excellent option for those with toddlers who want to have a great time both as a family and couple. Located in over 35 cities (predominantly in the U.S.), they have a special kids program in all of their locations that includes welcome gifts for their young visitors and even special rooms, containing cribs or bunk beds. They also offer a daily happy-hour service with designated areas for adults and kids. This way parents can relax knowing their kids are being entertained and supervised. For a romantic night out, the resort offers a certified nanny service. ihg.com/kimptonhotels

©@thegoodlandsb



Kimpton boutique hotels are an excellent option for those with toddlers who want to have a great time both as a family and as a couple.

Head to the beach

Imagine finding yourself on the best Mexican beaches, walking into your room, and finding that everything you need to spend the most memorable vacation with your kids is right there. The Grand Velas resort’s concierge is attentive to families traveling with kids, and the staff makes sure to supply the room with whatever is needed according to a child’s age: feeding bottles, cribs, toys, and even tepee tents are available for a great stay.

©@grandvelasmaya



The Grand Velas resort’s concierge is attentive to families traveling with kids.

