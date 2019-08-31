Sail the seas in style like Angelina Jolie with the ‘Uber of Yachts’

Your Uber yacht has arrived. A taste of luxury is more accessible than ever thanks to GetMyBoat. Dubbed the “Airbnb (or Uber) for yachts,” this leading boat rental marketplace makes passengers feel like stars with a range of water experiences. Boasting yachts chartered by A-listers like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and even crafts featured in movies and tv shows, climbing aboard feels like stepping into the spotlight. Ahead of the glitzy Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Yacht Show, we sought out the scuttlebutt from one of the company’s captains to find out how you can take the sea-nic route.

GetMyBoat boats over 130,000 listings in 184 countries

Meet Captain Mike. Stationed in NYC, Mike has been a U.S. Coast Guard licensed Captain since 2016. He lists his NYCbySea state-of-the-art Sea Ray 280 Sundancer through GetMyBoat, calling the service an “extremely easy” process “for both potential passengers and vendors.”

Captain Mike's NYCbySea Sundancer

Although he couldn’t name names, Mike hinted at the more glamorous seafarers he’s personally skippered. “I’ve had the pleasure of taking many celebrities, musicians and sports stars for private charters aboard NYCbySEA - including a rock star who teared up holding his young daughter when he saw the Statue of Liberty." He added: "Watching the sun set behind the Statue of Liberty aboard a luxury powerboat is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

One of GetMYBoat's yachts took centerstage in a Tommy Hilfiger ad

“NYCbySEA has also been chartered for many professional magazine photo shoots, music videos, TV commercials and documentaries,” Mike told us. This seems to be a common theme with the 130,000+ listings on GetMyBoat. Their sparkling vessels have splashed onto screens in everything from The Pirates of the Caribbean to Tommy Hilfiger commercials.

Of course, no matter what the situation, Mike takes the extra steps to “focus on making the experience on NYCbySEA the best it can be regardless of who comes aboard.” It seems everyday travelers can live their best lives through these water excursions, despite lacking millions of Instagram followers.

Another boat made waves on SNL as the star of The Lonley Island's I'm On A Boat short

The options are endless. Whether you want to slice through waves like James Bond for the day - they have lavish whips from Casino Royale and Skyfall - sleep aboard a large rental with your family in another country, or recreate The Lonely Island and T-Pain’s I’m On A Boat music video - yep, that's one of their boats, too - it’s possible.



