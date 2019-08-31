Sail the seas in style like Angelina Jolie with the ‘Uber of Yachts’
Your Uber yacht has arrived. A taste of luxury is more accessible than ever thanks to GetMyBoat. Dubbed the “Airbnb (or Uber) for yachts,” this leading boat rental marketplace makes passengers feel like stars with a range of water experiences. Boasting yachts chartered by A-listers like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and even crafts featured in movies and tv shows, climbing aboard feels like stepping into the spotlight.
GetMyBoat boats over 130,000 listings in 184 countries
This is Captain Mike of NYC's boat. “I’ve had the pleasure of taking many celebrities, musicians and sports stars for private charters aboard NYCbySEA - including a rock star who teared up holding his young daughter when he saw the Statue of Liberty," told us, adding: "Watching the sun set behind the Statue of Liberty aboard a luxury powerboat is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”
One of GetMYBoat's luxury vessels took centerstage in a Tommy Hilfiger commercial.
You can live out your action movie dreams with the Van Dutch Luxury Motor Yacht. This captivating boat has featured in various projects, like HBO’s Entourage, Baller’s, and most prominently, Skyfall. It accommodates up to 12 people, so you’ll have plenty of space to sip champagne and lounge about.
The options are endless. You can even recreate The Lonely Island and T-Pain’s I’m On A Boat music video - yep, that's one of GetMyBoat's boats, too!
Rare look inside Angelina Jolie’s stunning Hollywood home
Discover Angelina Jolie’s Cambodia and why she’s so in love
Find out the meaning of Angelina Jolie’s tattoos
Check out the celebs living social media free in the digital age
Luxury gifts for pets, and more ideas to pamper your furry friend
Kendall Jenner takes a trip to Aspen with her closest friends after breaking up with Bad Bunny
Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart host intimate celebration in honor of Penelope Cruz
Georgina and Cristiano explore Saudi Arabia’s spectacular desert
Ivanka Trump, Anitta, and more celebs attend Fontainebleau opening in Las Vegas