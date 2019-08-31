Your Uber yacht has arrived. A taste of luxury is more accessible than ever thanks to GetMyBoat. Dubbed the “Airbnb (or Uber) for yachts,” this leading boat rental marketplace makes passengers feel like stars with a range of water experiences. Boasting yachts chartered by A-listers like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and even crafts featured in movies and tv shows, climbing aboard feels like stepping into the spotlight.