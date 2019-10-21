Check out the celebs living social media free in the digital age

While some celebrities seem to be quite addicted to their cellphones and socia media like many of us, there are others who stay very far away from social media platforms.

Emma Stone, has already confessed during an interview with close friend Jennifer Lawrence (who just got married, by the way!) that she did not have a social media presence. Check out the video to see what other stars are staying social-media free in the digital age.

Loading the player...

Celebrities attribute the lack of social media accounts to different reasons. Some of course say it is a lack of privacy, but others have confessed that they do not understand the craze around it and therefore prefer to keep their distance. Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and just a few examples.

Other popular stars have blamed their absence from the digital world on the negative impact it has on their self esteem. Kate Winslet and Kristen Stewart have decided to stay away for their own good.