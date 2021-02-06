Rare look inside Angelina Jolie’s stunning Hollywood home

Angelina Jolie treated the world to a glimpse inside her iconic Hollywood home. The 45-year-old A-lister gave British Vogue access to the 1913 Italianate Revival villa where she resides with her six children during a recent cover shoot. A clip shared by the publication captures Angelina frolicking around the sprawling estate, from the meticulous gardens to the sparkling pool. Nestled in the Laughlin Park enclave of Los Feliz, LA, the home - and all seven of its inhabitants - are nothing sort of Hollywood glamour.

Scroll to watch the video!

Angelina’s property had a pretty legendary former owner: Cecil B. DeMille. “I felt a little pressure moving in,” Angelina told Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful during their discussion for the new issue. “Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out.” Luckily, Jolie is always “ready for her closeup.”

The video captures the Oscar-winner walking with her dogs, reading a script on the lawn and taking in the view while donning a rather Audrey Hepburn-inspired ensemble.

Lucky for us, Vogue also put out a throwback photo of Angelina and four of her children - Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox- in their living room on a historic day. Like the rest of the country, the group were glued to their television set on the most recent election night as the results ticked in.

“I put a lot of my hopes for the future on the younger generation,” Angelia said. “Maybe that’s because I live with six kids.” For the photo, which we cannot tell is a recreation, the activist looked comfy chic in a Khaite NY cashmere sweater and skirt by Max Mara.

Related Video: Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements Loading the player...