Are you looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Then allow Sydney Presley of DIY social media account emo_extremo to inspire some creativity. The California native with nearly 40,000 followers takes her impressive costumes to the next level with Latinx-inspired DIYs iconic to the Mexican culture. Syd’s undeniable talent has won her top-notch DIY status as she’s created everything from mangonadas, Tajin, and pan dulce conchas to Takis chips and much more. Besides Mexican snack costumes, she also amuses her followers with other pop culture references such as a Daria-inspired top and matching with her dog.

“That came into play after a lot of inspiration from my grandma, who was a second mom to me,” she explained to Remezcla. “My grandparents didn’t quite understand the concepts of my outfits, but they would laugh, mumble in Spanish, and do the sign of the cross. That was as much of an approval as I needed. Making these random objects I could find in their house into 5-foot-4, life-size replicas, was something funny and inspiring to me,” she added.

Scroll through the gallery to see her costumes and get ready to be inspired!