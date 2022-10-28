If you’re not one to plan your Halloween costume a whole year in advance (no shame in that!), then perhaps dressing up as one of these Latino pop culture icons will tickle your fancy. Most of these won’t require you to go all out and you might already own some of these pieces at home. Everyone from el Chapulin Colorado to Dora the Explorer, Tin Tan, or Miguel from Coco don’t require a whole lot of effort except for maybe a wig, glam makeup, or a pair of antennas will do just the trick.

And in case you want to dress up as more than one of these characters, just remember, there’s always next year!

