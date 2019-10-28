Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
HalloWeekend 2019 was a total game-changer. From Jessica Biel dressing up as her husband Justin Timberlake, to Lisa Rinna recreating Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace look right down to every last jungle print detail, Hollywood went all out in the name of Halloweenand gave us something to scream about. Check out the latest celebrity costumes for the ultimate treat on this spooky party weekend!
