Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Award season is a wrap, but some hair looks are going to be memorable! On Sunday, April 25, the Academy Awards celebrated its 93rd ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Our favorite stars made it to the red carpet looking fabulous, and to our luck, some of the best hairstylists in the industry shared with us details on how to achieve an Oscar-worthy style.
Find below how to achieve Andra Day, Angela Bassett, and Margot Robbie’s hairstyle for the 93rd Academy Awards
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!