John Legend on how their kids are ‘trying to help’ mom Chrissy Teigen recover from surgery

Chrissy Teigen is doing well! Following her recent breast implant removal, the Cravings author is on the mend according to her husband John Legend. “We’ve had a lot going on in the house. [Chrissy] is recovering, she had plastic surgery a couple weeks ago that she’s told everyone about...it takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit,” the Bigger Love singer told Oprah magazine. “So, I’ve been trying to help her as much as possible.”

Chrissy, 34, isn’t just getting the help she needs from her leading man, but from their two children, Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles. “The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much,” the All of Me singer continued. “She’s still a little sore, but she’s getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father’s Day yesterday so I’m appreciative.”

©@chrissyteigen



Chrissy is recovering after recently having her breast implants removed

In March, the Lip Sync Battle co-host revealed that she made the decision to part with her implants, after ten years. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she tweeted. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie. So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb miraculous bag of fat.”

©@chrissyteigen



Chrissy gave fans a look at her healing process

Last week, Chrissy shared an update with her fans – following the procedure. The Sports Illustrated model shared a hilarious handmade card from her daughter. “Have fun pulling your boobs out love Luna,” the card read on one side. “Bye bye boobies,” the note read on the opposite side. Along with the picture, Chrissy gave an update on her recovery. “Surgery went perfectly! So so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least.”