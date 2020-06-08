Jessica Alba reveals her secret to getting her family serious about their skincare

Jessica Alba’s family participates in self-care, together! The Honest Beauty founder recently shared how her family, including her two daughters Honor and Haven, have been boding during their time in quarantine. “I do face masks every day. I’ve never done more masks in my life,” she told Allure. “The girls do it with me. Honor is a preteen, so she gets clogged pores and stuff, so she uses the Honest Beauty charcoal detox mask, Haven and I use the Prime + Perfect masks.”

Jessica shared that her entire house is focusing on their skincare routine

Honor, 11, and eight-year-old Haven are getting a jump start on their healthy skin routines and their little brother Hayes has become the perfect assistant – although he’s a little too young to try the mask for himself. “He like to put it on us and spread it everywhere,” the L.A.’s Finest star shared.

Jessica’s household beauty routines have also included doing nails, making body butters, lotions and scrubs. But for her, her best moments come when she’s in the bathtub. Which is where she gets alone time – sometimes. “I do the lavender bath. Everybody does it in the family,” she shared. “I feel like 80 percent of the time someone climbs in with me.”

The Honest Beauty founder shared that her and her daughters are always on top of their skincare

During their time indoors Jessica and her daughters have created various TikTok dances, taking safe walks and have found time to drive her husband Cash Warren crazy. In April, Jessica and Honor participated in a mother-daughter Instagram live where they put their skincare routine as well as their relationship on display.