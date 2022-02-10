How to achieve Chrishell Stause and Jessica Alba’s ‘expensive blonde’ look

There is a hair color trend poised to take over Spring. It is called “expensive blonde,” and celebrities including Chrishell Stause, Vogue Williams, and Hassie Harrison began sporting this unique shade.

Recently jumping on this hair hype is the fabulous actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba — who has gone from deep brunette to a warm shade of blonde that incorporates fewer shadows in the hair as opposed to just one set color.

Keen to get on this trend yourself?

Nick Drewe, a trends expert at WeThrift, has shared with HOLA! USA how to go expensive blonde the right way.

Get advice from your hairstylist

Whether you’re going from jet-black to expensive blonde, or you’re already a blonde wanting to hop on this stylish trend, it’s always best to seek the advice of your stylist before making any drastic decisions.

Ask your stylist for the best shades for your expensive blonde hair. There are a variety of shades to choose from, such as butterscotch. After you have decided, suggest how you would like the shades to be incorporated into your hair. The trick to perfecting the expensive blonde look is to have your shades scattered, so they’re more subtle and less noticeable!

Have a haircut beforehand

Before you even begin the coloring process, tell your stylist of any fringes and inches you want cut off. After all, you don’t want the risk of cutting off lightened sections of your hair that your stylist probably spent hours working on.

Having your haircut beforehand will allow your stylist to map out where they should integrate your new colors more effectively. As well as this, root regrowth will be more visible if you have a fringe, so you may want to cut off your fringe before making a significant color change.

©Chrishell Stause GALLERY



Chrishell Stause

Pay attention to your makeup and wardrobe

You can’t spell expensive blonde with just your hair alone — your makeup and wardrobe choices need to convey you mean business, too.

Since spring is in the air, opt for light makeup colors with a beige, pink, or peach hue. These, paired with neutral-colored lipstick, would be a perfect choice. When it comes to your wardrobe, shades of red, brown, mustard, pink, and blue — as well as the classic black and white – are some of the best colors that suit even the most expensive of blondes.

Enjoy the process

When it comes to rocking the expensive blonde look, don’t expect to see results straight away. While going from darker strands to the blonde you desire is possible to do in one session, this may have adverse effects on the health of your hair.