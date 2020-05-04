Mom always knows a trick or two when it comes to beauty and wellness. Whether it is a homemade recipe or a simple beauty regime, these celebrities abide by their mother’s beauty advice. From the Kardashian-Jenner clan beauty habit to Jessica Alba’s cosmetic product recommended by her mom, these celebrities follow their maternal instructions to the letter. Despite many of them being known as beauty entrepreneurs, these mothers have taught them few lessons many makeup artists or hairstylists are unaware of. Here are the celebrities that have stolen a few beauty secrets from their mothers.