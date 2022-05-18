Kylie Jenner announces latest product launch with photoshoot in dainty crochet bodysuit

Kylie Jenner’s latest photoshoot comes ahead of a big product launch for her brand, Kylie Skin.

The skincare brand’s official Instagram page posted some ethereal photos of the beauty on Tuesday, May 17. Along with the caption, “newness coming soon, any guesses,” the shots feature Jenner in a lavender crochet bodysuit and a pair of clear heels.

©Kylie Skin





Not only was Kylie wearing lavender, she was holding the plant in her hand, as well, giving fans a big hint as to what Kylie Skin is launching. Just a few hours later, the brand posted more pictures of Jenner in the bodysuit, this time, holding the new launch: the Lavender Bath Collection.

“These new lavender-infused, self-care essentials are the perfect treat to relax while getting soft, nourished and smooth skin,” the brand wrote in their caption upon announcing the product line. “This collection includes our:⁠ Lavender Bubble Bath⁠, Lavender Body Lotion⁠, Lavender Body Oil⁠, Lavender Bath Bomb⁠, Lavender Candle⁠, Lavender Loofah⁠.”

This new lavender launch comes just a couple days after Kylie walked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards alongside boyfriend Travis Scott and their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

For that outing--the first for the family since Scott’s Astroworld tragedy--Jenner wore a skin-tight maxi dress and a slicked-back bun. Stormi matched her mom’s swag with a slicked-back bun, wearing a white, one-shoulder Rick Owens dress with sneakers.