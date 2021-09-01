Jennifer Aniston shares her favorite chocolate protein smoothie recipe

Jennifer Aniston is letting fans in on one of her favorite recipes: a chocolate protein smoothie.

After working with the brand multiple times in the past, the Friends actress recently became Vital Proteins’ chief creative officer. Along with this partnership comes some new recipes from Aniston, who has used VP’s products for years.

On Wednesday, September 1, the actress took to Instagram to share the secret to making her “favorite smoothie,” which includes ingredients like chocolate almond milk, a banana, and, of course, Vital Proteins’ Chocolate Collagen Peptides.

Recently sharing another version of the recipe with Well+Good, Anniston explained that she only indulges in healthy sweets, admitting that this smoothie has “made [her] life.”

“I have a sweet tooth, but only for really healthy things, so this [smoothie] has just made my life—it’s perfect and amazing,” she told the publication.

Jen went on to tell Byrdie that she will switch things up sometimes by throwing in a banana and handful of berries.

“The chocolate-flavored Vital Performance Protein is also made with collagen and is my latest obsession,” she said. “It’s so filling, and it tastes like I just indulged.”

This healthy lifestyle is nothing new for Aniston, who learned her disciplined habits early on from her mother.

“When I moved out in my early 20s, my rebellion wasn’t drinking and smoking and going to cool clubs, it was eating Fruit Loops,” she told Well+Good. “I felt like s**t, which made sense because what we put into our bodies can have such an effect on our moods... It’s not just about nutritional wellness, it’s about emotional wellness, too.”

She continued, “I’ve always been health aware and mindful about what I put into my body and how I take care of myself, not only so I can look great and trim and fit into my jeans but also for longevity and for my bones, my muscles, and my brain.”

Check out the full recipe for Jennifer Aniston’s favorite smoothie down below:

“Favorite Smoothie:

- 1 cup of Chocolate Almond Milk ⁣⁣

- 2 scoops of Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides ⁣⁣

- Cherries and Banana 🍒🍌⁣⁣

- A few drops of Stevia ⁣⁣

- Antioxidants ⁣⁣

- 1 cup of ice⁣⁣

Other key players not shown but always added: ⁣

- Spinach ⁣⁣

- Pinch of cinnamon ⁣⁣

- Matcha powder ⁣⁣

- Spoonful of Almond Butter ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

…That’s it!”

