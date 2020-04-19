Here’s the recipe for Jennifer Aniston’s beauty boosting morning smoothie

We’ve watched Jennifer Aniston become one of the most-loved actresses in Hollywood, and since her her early days playing Rachel Green on Friends in the‘90s and ‘00s, the Golden Globe winning star has been a role model of self-care and fitness.

The actress gets more radiant by the day thanks to her dedication to staying healthy and in shape. Her daily schedule is often hectic, but that doesn’t prevent her from following a steady morning routine: a cup of hot water with a slice of lemon when she wakes up, 10-20 minutes of meditation and finally a smoothie that gives her the energy she needs to do yoga and finish with her cardio or weight training.

Jen’s daily smoothie is easy to make and contains a mix of fruits, vegetables, and supplements that ensure complete nutrition and a great taste. But what are the key ingredients in the The Morning Show star’s fave AM drink?

©GettyImages



Jen is very disciplined with her morning routine: breakfast smoothie, meditation and exercise

Jen revealed the ingredients of her favorite smoothie to Well+Good:

Protein powder

Bananas

Blueberries

Frozen cherries

Stevia

A mix of plant-based vegetables

Maca powder

Cacao powder to taste

Collagen peptides

The actress explained that she adds collagen peptides for an extra beauty boost. As she told Well+Good, “My nails are stronger and there’s a healthier… how do you explain it? A glow. It’s sort of that working from the inside-out thing.”

THE BREAKDOWN

But what are the properties of each key beauty boosting ingredient?

Protein powder helps keep your body toned, speed up your metabolism, increase muscle mass or lose weight. It also helps reduce hunger and strengthen your immune system, in addition to raising serotonin levels and reducing anxiety. If you have it before working out—like Jennifer does—it will also help you repair and protect muscle tissue.

Maca is a root cultivated in pollutant-free high mountain regions that has been used for centuries in South America as both a food and a medicine. It is known to promote hormone balance, strength and endurance. This superfood contains calcium, magnesium, potassium, vitamins B1 and B2, manganese, iron, copper and zinc. If you want to try a maca powder, Sunfood’s Raw Organic Black Maca Powder ($11.99) is vegan, and gluten-free.

©Amazon



Maca powder helps improve hormone balance, strength and endurance

Collagen is an essential protein, which helps ensure cohesion, elasticity, and regeneration of the skin, hair, tendons, cartilage, bones and joints. Your skin will start to have a more youthful appearance and your hair and nails will look healthier if you add collagen peptides, like Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides ($42.99, Amazon.com).

©Amazon



Collagen another star ingredient of Jennifer Aniston’s fave smoothie

So, if you’re looking for a healthy change and want a transformation that starts on the inside, go find your blender, your favorite fruits and those key nutritional supplements and try the Jennifer Aniston-approved breakfast smoothie.