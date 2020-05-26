Jennifer Aniston reveals which makeup products keep her skin fabulous at 50

How does Jennifer Aniston still have skin that looks as youthful as it did on the first season of Friends? At 51, the actress has truly enviable skin, not to mention her hair and her figure. How does she do it? Her skincare routine is what keeps her skin smooth and radiant. Read on to discover some of her secrets to showing off a fresh face, free from any signs of aging, on red carpets and at photo shoots.

Fabulous skin is possible at 50

The actress admitted to Well+Good that her daily skincare routine is quite simple, “Just soap and water to wake myself up, then some sort of Aveeno daily moisturizer that’s got SPF in it.” She is against facial fillers, since she didn’t have a good experience with them. However, she does turn to other measures like mixing collagen into her drinks, specificallyVital Proteins Pasture-Raised, Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides ($25).

She has used this lip liner for over 15 years

Her essentials



The products she uses to make her face even more beautiful include Estée Lauder Automatic Lip Pencil Duo in Fig ($29). InStyle indicated that she has been using it for more than 15 years. The formula is creamy and the format is quite practical, since you don’t have to sharpen the point.

Aniston also told Popsugar that her radiant skin is the result of facial massages with the Recherche Remodeling Face Machine. This device uses electric microcurrents to tone your face muscles. Byrdie has quoted Toska Husted, the actress’ esthetician, as saying that “Jennifer is a big lover of anything results-driven like extractions.”

Jennifer is addicted to sunscreen

Always wearing sunscreen



We’d be remiss to fail to mention that she never leaves the house without sunscreen! “When I was younger, I would slather myself in baby oil and do everything in my power to get a burn,” she told InStyle. She has since reversed course. As she told Byrdie, “I am obsessed with sunscreen.” Which one does she use? Her favorite is Sarah Chapman ($70).