Kylie Jenner has freckles! Star gives close up look at her bare skin without any makeup

The reality star showed off her natural beauty during a selfie close-up on Friday. Though Kylie Jenner is known for wearing the most perfect makeup looks, she showed her fans that bare skin can be as beautiful. The beauty entrepreneur revealed her natural freckles and dewy skin, while still looking flawless. Sometimes going makeup-free is the best solution, “My skin these days,” Kylie captioned on her new video post.

While the young billionaire showed a glimpse of her natural beauty, she also revealed a set of pink and blue nails, which prompted rumors of a possible second pregnancy. Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster in 2018. Fans are now speculating if the couple is now expecting a second baby. Though the rumors are not confirmed, the beauty mogul has been spending lots of time with her child.

Kylie’s eponymous beauty brand, Kylie Skin, has become one of the most sought after cruelty-free beauty brands in the beauty industry. The skincare brand features a line of cleansers, toners, body lotions, and more that goes hand in hand with her cosmetic brand, Kylie Cosmetics. In her recent post, Kylie also captioned “Waiting for my daughter to wake up,” dressed in a Versace outfit with no makeup.

During the weekend, the 22-year-old self-made billionaire shared a quick makeup routine while at home with a full makeup look. She started by covering her freckled face with her favorite concealer by Kylie Cosmetics with a sponge applicator followed by lipstick from the Kylie and Balmain collection and a lip liner in Kylie shade. “I get dirty when I do my makeup,” she added on her video. “Experimenting with makeup has been keeping me entertained.” Kylie is proof that good makeup results by following a daily skincare routine. Her new skincare line includes a moisturizer with a lightweight formula that works great as a base before applying makeup while keeping your skin hydrated.

