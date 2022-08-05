Kylie Jenner reacts to being accused of ‘putting customers at risk’ in Kylie Cosmetics lab

Kylie Jenner is making sure her Kylie Cosmetics customers know that all sanitation protocols are in order, explaining that the safety of her products is something that she really cares about.

The statement comes after a recent accusation claiming that she breached cosmetics lab sanitation protocols in her Kylie Cosmetics lab. Following a series of photos and videos that show Kylie interacting with lab equipment and test products while wearing a lab coat, but not a hair net, mask, shoe covers or disposable gloves.

Cosmetics developer Kevin James Bennett decided to repost the photos on his Instagram account, pointing out that the 24-year-old entrepreneur is not taking into account safety and sanitation in the creation of the products. He also commented on Kylie staging the photo-op to promote the brand.

“I need the (lab’s) name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them,” Kevin stated. “Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you.”

Kylie decided to respond to the accusations, explaining that the photos were not taken in a manufacturing facility but instead they were staged in a “personal space” where she likes to experiment and create “fun samples”.

“I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. That’s completely unacceptable, I agree,” she said. “No one is putting customers at risk ! Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information !!!!”