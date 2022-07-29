How Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner forced Instagram to make major changes in the platform

It seems the influence of the Kardashian-Jenner family is even affecting social media platforms, now that Instagram has made a series of changes after Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner joined the complaints of many users that have criticized the predominantly algorithmically recommended videos, in an effort to push content.

Instagram revealed that they were testing a new version, which was not well received by online users who say the popular app is copying TikTok and not focusing on showing content from already followed accounts.

“I’m glad we took a risk — if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” Instagram chief Adam Mosseri admitted, “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup.”

Kim and Kylie previously shared a post that read “Make Instagram Instagram Again,” to their hundreds of million followers on the platform, adding, “Stop trying to be tiktok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.”

And while Instagram taking a step back from testing their new tools might seem like a coincidence from the Kardashian’s post, this wouldn’t be the first time Kylie causes major changes on social media, as she previously criticized Snapchat and caused a 7% drop in shares.

Instagram then released a video responding to the backlash, reassuring users that they will keep the platform as it was, favoring video in the future.