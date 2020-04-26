Kendall Jenner wore the perfect ‘90s inspired all-white outfit – steal her style

Kendall Jenner’s street style is always on point, and there’s no one better than the supermodel to to look for an example of how to put together a casual low-key look that is still on trend and chic. Case in point: the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s ‘90s inspired all-white look – white jeans, crop top and sneakers – that is ridiculously simple but still manages to be cool and sexy.

©GettyImages



The effortless look consisted of high-waisted straight-leg white jeans, a knit crop top and Casablanca x New Balance Sneakers for a pop of color

Both Kendall and little sister Kylie Jenner have shown their love of 1990s trends, and, faithful to her fave sportswear vibe, Kendall hits the mark with this outfit both for the choice of relaxed pieces and color palette. And the key to putting together a statement look is to contrast the fit of the top part of your ensemble with the bottom for balance – in this case, a baggier fit on her straight-leg high-waisted jeans juxtaposed with the figure-hugging crop top.

Of course Kendall had to add a touch of luxe – her Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

©Revolve



This $78 Privacy Please crop top from Revolve is a great option to copy Kendall’s look

Want to copy Kendall’s look? First, choose a rib-knit crop top with short sleeves and a button front that reminds us of what every pop star and hot celebrity wore back in the 1990s. One great lookalike option that’s right on trend is the $78 Privacy Please ‘Blair’ top from Revolve.

©Zara



ZW Premium white jeans from Zara are great for spring and summer and are priced at around $50

Kendall knows that relaxed fit denim is a must this season, and white is a fresh change from regular blue jeans for spring and summer. Zara‘s ZW Premium Ankle Straight Jeans ($ 49.90) are not only on trend for their high waist and more relaxed fit, but they are also right in line with cropped jeans trend.

©Revolve



Get the retro touch for less with the Puma Nova Hypertech sneaker

The essential element is a pop of color – Kendall’s green and orange $150 Casablanca x New Balance ‘327’ sneakers, just released in April 2020, which also have that retro air. If you’re on a tighter budget, may we suggest the Puma ‘Nova Hypertech’ sneaker, on sale at puma.com for $39.99 which will keep you in step with the trend at less than one-third the price.