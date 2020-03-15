Defying fashion rules is something that Kim Kardashian does quite often, and we dare say she’s kind of an expert. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore what is sure to be one of the most memorable looks from fall / winter Paris Fashion Week – a mustard-colored latex outfit by Balmain.

However, that wasn’t the first time that the reality star decided to wear the only-for-the-brave material, which has ranked among the top fashion trends of the season. Not surprisingly, Kim has long been a fan of these curve-hugging latex look, rocking them since at least 2014.