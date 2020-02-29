Two is always better than one, and it looks like Kendall Jenner knows that better than anyone! The supermodel member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was seen wearing these $488 two-tone Vetements x Levi’s jeans in California with a crop top, $90 Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and a $250 Tommy de Staud bag.

What stands out the most about Kendall’s dual-hued denim is the two different shades are very similar, giving just the right amount of color contrast. These jeans are ones you won’t want to pass up if you like mixing a bit of edge into your style, adding a bit more personality, and love vintage looks (this one is straight out of the early ‘90s!). If that’s the sort of thing you go for, keep scrolling to see the options to shop.