Sexy vs sleek: Kendall and Kylie Jenner put their own spins on this ‘90s-inspired look

Some looks are even better when they come in twos – just ask sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner! The model and the beauty mogul, who have contrasting styles, stunned in similar versions of the same Jean-Paul Gaultier dress only days apart. The design in question takes us right back to the late ‘90s, especially with its tattoo-style butterfly print and body-con silhouette.

The outfits that these stars copied from one another point towards vintage looks, especially ‘90s inspired pieces, the season’s biggest fashion trend. And despite having very different takes – Kylie is in-your-face sexy glam, while Kendall embodies catwalk-ready restraint – both pulled it off perfectly by adding their own personal touches. Here’s the sister-sister style breakdown...

KYLIE’S TAKE:

©@kyliejenner



The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan exudes sex appeal with this '90s-inspired outfit

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners has made it more than clear that she’s a fan of uber-sexy style. So much so that the businesswoman chose this fitted crop top and skirt set –with matching peek-a-boo braiding– to wow her social media followers with her selfies while vacationing in the Bahamas. She accessorized the updated version of the iconic design by the French fashion maestro with opal rings and a belly chain, another major 1990s touch.

KENDALL’S TAKE:

©GettyImages



Minimalist accessories to distinguish herself from her sister and give a modern twist to her outfit

The beauty guru’s big sister opted for a more refined vintage look by wearing this emblematic butterfly-print dress to a London party with simple jewelry, square-toed boots and a Louis Vuitton mini-bag. The hem, which hit just above the ankles, and extra-long sleeves gave the look an additional late 20th-century vibe.

A love of all things retro seems to be embraced by both sisters, who always keep in mind that a nod to the past is key to keeping up with the latest fashion trends. The Jenner girls demonstrated this with this double trouble of a look, while also paying tribute to Gaultier, who recently announced his retirement after an epic career in fashion. So, never underestimate the power of vintage – or twinning with your sis!