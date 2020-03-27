Day (whatever) of quarantine and these celebrities are making changes. Many people around the world have found creative ways to pass the time while in self-isolation. Some have picked up new hobbies, devoted time to their families and binge-watched their favorite series. Not these celebs. During their time away from the world, these stars have taken the opportunity to make some drastic changes.

Ricky Martin and Elle Fanning have taken their hair colors to a couple different levels. Luis Fonsi and Maluma have made some drastic grooming choices. And the Queen of new, Kylie Jenner went for a more subtle approach. Here are some of the best (and worst) quarantine looks from the stars.