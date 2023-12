We've watched Kylie Jenner grow up in front of the cameras, and she has undoubtedly inherited the Kardashian-Jenner charisma which is only enhanced by her fabulous makeup. Kylie's beauty routine has been a fundamental part of her development as an influencer and entrepreneur, every photo she posts giving us a masterclass in beauty looks.

The good news is that the young billionaire isn't afraid to share her makeup tricks and the products she uses, which you might be surprised aren't all from her own brand. She revealed her beauty secrets to Vogue – and here's the rundown of 10 cosmetics you'll need to emulate her style.