When it comes to new trends, usually one of these two names is behind them. Admired and followed by millions, the Kardashian-Jenners have shared their lifestyles on TV and social media. Their tips and tricks for taking care of themselves and staying fabulous are endless. The members of this famous clan all have unique styles. Their outfits always attract all the attention on the red carpet and their success in the world of beauty never stops growing. But let’s be honest their glowing skin and pore-less canvases have us Googling what their skincare routines look like. No need to search up their regime, here are six of their secret weapons: