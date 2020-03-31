Make way! Leopard print has left its throne as “king of the jungle” in favor of the print that has been declared this season’s undisputed champion: the zebra print. Kendall Jenner, a faithful follower of trends, shows us how it’s done. The celebrity was recently seen in New York in a casual outfit whose focus was on her zebra print Converse sneakers.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen her wear this animal motif. Not long ago, she was seen carrying a Tommy Bag by Staud ($250) with this same print. Now that the trend is a hot topic, here are a few pieces you can use to incorporate these “wild” stripes into your next outfit.

