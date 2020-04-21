The verdict is out, we’ll be spending more time at home and away from our favorite places -- including the nail salon. For most nail enthusiasts, press-on nails are super nostalgic. They remind us of those french tips we all wore and adored at least once in our teenage years. Like us, a lot has changed and now press-on nails 2.0 version have hit the market. No seriously, we’re coining them, they’re so good they might as well be from the future. Gone are the days when those press-on nails would pop off in public. Thankfully, 2020 brought luxurious press on nails with gorgeous nail art which last up to two-weeks just like a gel-manicured nails. Since we’ll be practicing social distancing, become the manicurist of your dreams with right adhesive glue, press-on nail kit and a few tools. From floral patterns and matte finishes to freestyle colorful and holographic feels, here are the best press-on nails to try this year.