You’ve probably heard celebrities and fitness-lovers mention foods like quinoa, açaí, and chia seeds, but... are they just the latest fad or do they really work? Here’s a preview, you’ll definitely want to add them to your meals.These natural powerhouses contain properties that are beneficial for your health, including your skin, nails, and hair. In fact, a lot of these superfoods are quite common and you probably already include some of them on your regular grocery list. Our goal here is for you to learn about all their benefits so that you’re aware of the great things they do for your body. Ready to dig in?