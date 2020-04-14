Karol G‘s smile manicure is the beauty pick-me-up we all need right now

Karol G has just upgraded her manicure with an uplifting smiley face in each nail. The 29-year-old singer shared her happiness on social media with a sneak peek of her yellow-toned nails along with the inspiring song Don’t Worry Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin. Karol is not strange about wearing edgy nails. As seen on her social accounts, she is always wearing long fingernails in different shapes, preferably squared shape. But now she surprised us with a bright yellow pointy nail set that calls for a summer vacation at a beach. Thought the manicure set looks well-polished, this is attainable with press-on nails.

Besides giving her nails a total makeover, Karol is showing us how she is spending her time at home with her fiancé, Anuel AA. The power couple has been getting cozy and cheesy around their home in Miami with massive bubble baths, wearing Lilo and Stitch onesies and recently collaborating on a new song and video titled Follow. The video reveals how the couple met online but she refuses to follow him back. In the video, you can see Karol wearing Louis Vuitton’s loungewear and pulling Anuel into the bathtub filled with bubbles. A perfect exampled of how you should enjoy quality time at home. The short music video has already reached over 6 million views.

The Mi Cama singer is also a fan of Urban Decay Cosmetics, anything that sparkles and clothing with logos. In recent posts, Karol is seen wearing designer brands from Burberry, Louis Vuitton and Fendi. Karol and her fiancé continue to spread positivity not only with their looks but also with their funny videos about their daily routines and lifestyle.