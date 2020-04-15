Try Jessica Alba’s DIY-mask at home for the ultimate post-facial glow

If any celebrity is ready to entertain you during your time at home these days, it’s Jessica Alba. The actress has shared a number of fun videos on TikTok where she can be seen dancing, exercising, and even pampering her skin. Recently the Honest Beauty founder posted a photo working from home, while wearing a DIY-mask on her face. If you’d like to steal her hack while working from home, we’re here to let you in on all the details and give you some recipes. Don’t worry these are simple ingredients so you can make your very own beauty mask. Ready to show off red-carpet-worthy skin? Keep scrolling!

Jessica Alba combines two masks to detox and pamper her skin

While working from home and taking part in a few conference calls, the mother-of-three squeezes in some self-care. How does she do it? By combining two products from her beauty brand Honest Beauty: a detox mask and an antioxidant mask.

Step one

The first mask is the Honest Beauty 3-In-1 Detox Mud Mask ($19.90) which she, interestingly, only applies to her T-zone. This is probably because this is precisely where the most impurities accumulate. This mud mask is creamy and contains activated charcoal, a powerful ingredient with detoxifying properties.

Masks with activated charcoal are great for skin detox

Antioxidant

Next up is the Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask ($20), which she applies to the rest of her face. This antioxidant-rich product helps rejuvenate tired-looking skin.

Wearing masks with antioxidant ingredients helps rejuvenate the skin

Same benefits, made at home

You can get similar benefits by simply massaging a layer of honey into your face. Simply leave it on for 20 minutes and watch the magic happen. The acidity of the honey stops the growth of the bacteria that cause acne and also halts the accumulation of impurities. It also contains fructose and alpha hydroxy acids, which help remove dead skin cells.

Another simple yet superb way to detox your visage is with lettuce. Yes, you read that right, lettuce! Grab three leaves of lettuce, water, and a ripe tomato, process them into a paste, and apply it to your face for 15 minutes. Both of these ingredients help your skin produce collagen and speed cell turnover.

We’ve also got great news. You can make a mask with similar properties to Jessica Alba’s from the comfort of your own home. To do that, you’ll need:

Plain yogurt (1/2 cup)

1 tablespoon honey

12 drops lemon juice



Combine the ingredients fully, apply a thick layer to your face, and leave it on for 30 minutes. All of these ingredients will help you get rid of free radicals and combat signs of premature aging. As you can see, being at home can be truly productive. Exercise, do things with intention, and take care of yourself, simply because you deserve it!

