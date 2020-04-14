Her trademark ponytail is not Ariana Grande's only big beauty feature, there's another element to her beauty routine that means she always leaves the house looking flawless. She recently confessed to Byrdie that there's a beauty detail she can't do without, and it's the must-have of her makeup looks. For the Thank You Next singer, her eyes are the focal point and the key to feeling extra feminine, which is why she's declared herself an eyelash extension fanatic. Discover the reason behind her secret and maybe give some a try with these recommendations for XL celebrity eyes.