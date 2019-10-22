Ariana Grande started her career in 2008 when she starred in Broadway musical 13, for which she won the National Youth Theatre Association Award. Since then, she has accumulated as many hits as beauty looks showing her transformation over the years. Ariana´s signature ponytail and cat eye makeup is the last stage of a style trip where curls, red hair, waves and bangs have been on display.

Take a look at twelve of her most iconic looks for the past ten years and you will realized Ariana has never failed to deliver impeccable makeup and hair on and off stage.