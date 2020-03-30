Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande prove this spaced-out hairstyle is a major trend

When it comes to hair trends, one celebrity stylist who is one to watch is Chris Appleton. The man behind the hairstyles of stars including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa to name just a few, recently created a fun hairstyle for his client Jennifer Lopez inspired by the ‘90s-era Spice Girls: space buns. And if Jen’s turn as “Cinnamon Spice” wasn’t enough to convince you to try the trend, the look has also been endorsed by none other than Ariana Grande.

©@chrisappleton1



JLo showed her girlie side when she rocked space buns, a ‘90s trend inspired by the Spice Girls

Jennifer of course is known for her beauty looks, that are always sensual, modern, natural, and elegant, and the space buns added a cheeky fun twist. The Hustlers star wore part of her long mane down, and with soft waves and the star of the style, two messy top knots worn at the crown.

But meanwhile, Ariana was the first to take the space buns plunge, with the help of hairstylist Josh Liu. The 7 Rings singer wore this hairstyle in her music video along with one of the season’s trendiest accessories: glittering statement barrettes. And as if that weren't enough, in order to stand out even more, she wore her hair considerably lighter than normal, giving it that unique touch that took this hairstyle to a whole new level.

©@thejoshliu



Ariana Grande has long been a big fan of the look

