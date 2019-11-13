Having flawless nails with a perfect manicure is important to a lot of women and singer Ariana Grande is no exception. In all her public appearances – formal and informal – she generally opts for classic, natural, and stylish nail art. Although for special occasions she has shown that she’s up for wearing innovative designs too.

After Pete Davidson popped the question, her engagement ring naturally brought focus to her hands. She has also started getting discreet tattoos on her fingers and chooses complementary tones for her nails accordingly; pastel tones like lavender or with a traditional French manicure on XL nails.

Her secret? The artist Natalie Minerva – founder of Nail Swag – is responsible for the famous singer’s manicure and says that the key to her beautiful and healthy nails is using Gel-X extensions instead of acrylics. Learn more about her ten best manicures below.