10 makeup tutorials to help any beginner turn into a pro

Let’s face it, we’re all inside and may be running out of brushes to clean, closets to organize and so forth. If you find yourself mindlessly scrolling through social media, you may notice beauty junkies are using this time to sharpen their makeup skills. According to experts and psychologists, wearing makeup can transform your mood and confidence especially during these times. Learn an easy trick from these easy makeup tutorials, that’ll transform any beginner into a pro within minutes. From YouTuber KathleenLights’ easy concealer tip to Alejandra Rodriguez of Ale La Chula trick for a fuller brow, here are 10 easy makeup tutorials any beginner can do.

Watch the Cuban beauty guru walk us through her 10 minute makeup routine that she does on most days when she isn’t filming content. KathleenLights gives us her go-to Tarte technique when it comes to covering up her under eye veins, yes those exist with her trick.

Maybe you still haven’t mastered that sun-kissed glow everyone else seems to have down pack —don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Check out YouTube star Ale La Chula show us how to apply highlighter and feather out those brows for a radiant natural look.

Wondering how to properly apply foundation with a flawless finish? TV Host of The Real and beauty expert, Adrienne Bailon Houghton reveals her foundation application tips and must-have drugstore makeup buys. Watch it below!

Dominican YouTuber, SunKissedAlba’s easy makeup routine has a lot more do with skincare than makeup and we’re all about it. Find out which organic foundation she uses to maintain that radiant complexion in the following video.

Still wondering how to contour your makeup? Look no further! Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods is schooling us when it comes to contouring. In the following video, she’ll teach you how to contour, highlight and give yourself the ultimate jawline.

OG Beauty blogger, Tati More gives us her do’s and don’ts when it comes to applying eyeshadow looks that pop. Whether you’re an amateur or feel confident, these tips are timeless.

To be fair, applying eyeliner takes practice but with time can be perfected. Follow Giorgina Juanita as she guides you through a step-by-step process on how to do a winged eyeliner.

Ever wonder how makeup artists create fuller lips with certain products? Makeup YouTube star Sagonia reveals her go to secrets on how to create plump, fuller and natural looking lips.

Now is the time to learn how to apply those eyelashes extensions. In the video below, follow beauty guru Raye Boyce as she walks you through a step-by-step process on how to apply lash extensions at home.

Enroll in makeup school with this YouTube video as Sazan Hendrix does her makeup and answers every makeup question everyone is thinking as a beginner. Check out her tips and tricks below.

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...