You can tell a woman’s age by her hands, so starting hand treatment early in life is essential to maintain its elasticity and softness. Washing your hands frequently can also damage the skin and leave it looking crepey. “Repetitive handwashing can damage the integrity of the skin, causing hands to become dry, sore, and irritated,” says Dr. Susan Mayou, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic “If you have damaged the skin, it becomes less effective as a barrier against infection, so moisturizing is essential - definitely don’t stop the handwashing! Choose a good quality, nourishing hand cream to apply after washing and drying the hands. Creams are much more effective than lotions.” Though you can find affordable hand cream at the drug store is always good to splurge a little for one of the most important parts of the body. These are the best hand creams to give your hands a taste of luxury.