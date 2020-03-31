After 25 years, Selena Quintanilla continues to be an inspiration in the way we dress, style our hair and do our makeup. From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez, many celebrities have recreated Selena’s look in one way or another. Through each performance, Selena rocked a different hair trend with her beautiful black mane that has served as a guide from wedding looks to even quinceañeras. We take you back in time through the most classic and trendy hairstyles the Grammy-award winner inspired us all.