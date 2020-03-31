7 beauty tutorials every Selena Quintanilla fan should watch and try

Selena Quintanilla was more than just a bright young star— she was also a style icon! To many Latinas, the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer symbolized the essence of timeless beauty and stardom. From her defined brows to her scarlet lip, the Mexican-American star’s beauty tips and secret are unmatched. Over the last two decades, Selena's most iconic beauty moments still have an influence among all ethnicity. Hence why her MAC x Selena La Reina Collection is making a comeback after major success of the first makeup launch. Today, we’re be celebrating and dreaming of the late Tejana queen by recreating her most memorable beauty moments.

Watch OG beauty YouTuber Desi Perkins transform into the Como La Flor singer.

Follow along to Adrienne Bailon’s detailed makeup tutorial as she recreates Selena’s iconic 1995 Grammy red carpet look.

Watch Puerto Rican beauty influencer Kaylani channels the late Mexican-American star while embracing her natural curls.

Take notes from Carli Bybel as she honors the late Dreaming Of You star’s bright lip and flawless foundation.

Showing off Selena’s causal chic style, this Latina dressed up as the late Tejean for Halloween in the video below.

Steal the beauty icon’s stage glam with Sinai Ruelas’s Selena-inspired makeup and style tutorial below.

If you’re a fan of Selena’s blunt cut bob, this gem is for you. Follow this beauty-enthusiast along for an easy how-to video.