“The rose detail was so important for us as a family. It’s like Selena’s signature so we crafted a design that would honor that,” expressed Suzette when it came to producing the lipsticks. Ensuring that all the lipsticks shades compliment all skin tones, Selena’s sister tested out all the colors on a variety of people. “I want all women to have a little piece of Selena with them to feel beautiful with one swipe of lipstick,” Suzette lovingly said.

Left to Right:

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipstick in Inolvidable, $20

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipstick in La Reina, $20

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipstick in Queen of Cumbia, $20

MAC Selena La Reina La Reina Lipstick in Selena Vive, $20