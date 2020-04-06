Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The MAC x Selena La Reina collection has officially arrived! In February, the cult makeup brand and Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, announced an second collection featuring the Queen of Tejano, who passed away in 1995. This collaboration follows the original partnership with the Quintanilla family in 2016. Celebrating Selena Quintanilla’s birthday month, April, the latest collaboration honors her Tex-Mex roots, song lyrics and Los Dinos days. The highly-anticipated line features the an eye shadow palettes, retro matte liquid lipstick shades and more. Truly, this collection is a must-have for all Selena fans!
