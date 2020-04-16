Selena Quintanilla makeup©Custom

Selena Quintanilla’s sister Suzette reveals the surprising person behind the late singer’s iconic beauty looks

By Ashley Jiménez

Happy Birthday, Selena Quintanilla! Today, we remember and celebrate her music and legendary style. The Como La Flor singer would have turned 49 today, and though we’ll be dreaming of her always, we can’t deny her impact within the beauty industry. Her signature red lip, sculpted brows and ‘90s brown lip liner helped birth the first Selena x MAC collection. After the success of the first line back in 2016, the Quintanilla family and cosmetic brand announced the new Selena La Reina collection. When we think about how gorgeous Selena looked in all her past music videos, on-camera interviews and old footage, we can’t help but wonder who did her makeup?

RELATED:

7 trends Selena Quintanilla rocked in the ‘90s that are still iconic

Selena Quintanilla Grammys 1994©GettyImages
Selena celebrates her winning moment for ‘Best Mexican-American Artist’ at the 1994 Grammys

Though Hollywood’s biggest names have their go-to glam squad for major red carpet events, this wasn’t the case for the Dreaming of You singer in the ‘90s. To our surprise, Selena herself was behind her major red carpet moments. “Whenever we had to do a TV show, on-air performance or red carpets, Selena did her own makeup,” Suzette Quintanilla tells HOLA! USA . “She didn’t have a dedicated makeup artist.”

Suzette, who is involved with the MAC collection adds, “She would pull out her brushes and do everything herself, and once we arrived on-set a makeup artist would touch her up here and there. They would usually just add powder to keep her fresh, but honestly everything you see in print, everything you see on TV, yes, that was all Selena.”

On days where she wasn’t wearing makeup, Suzette admits the late singer was a true tomboy with sleek low-buns, little mascara and lip balm.

RELATED:

Channel Selena Quintanilla’s timeless style with these 9 classic pieces

View this post on Instagram

Selena photographed in 1994.

A post shared by Selena Daily (@selena.daily) on

Since the Texan superstar was a real trendsetter with beauty choices, it’s no surprise to us that she took matters into her own hands when it came to her style.

The MAC Cosmetics Selena La Reina collection will be available online on April 21.

Related Video:

Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more