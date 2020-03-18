Cardi B outdoes Thalía with insane Louis Vuitton manicure

When it comes to her nail game, Cardi B is not playing. The Bodak Yellow rapper is synonymous with larger-than-life nails, so of course, her latest manicure is just as fierce as you’d imagine. The 27-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her latest nail look via social media, a pastel Louis Vuitton monogram manicure, which outdoes Thalía’s LV nails. How so? Well, it’s a lot lengthier, almost double the length! The award-winning singer shared with her fans and followers tidbits of the process that resulted in a new record for her nail artist, Chaun P.

©@chaunlegend



Cardi B’s new larger-than-life nails

“Quarantine Nails for @iamcardib these are definitely the longest nails I’ve ever done, I was filing for dayssss lol Thank you,” he wrote next to a close up of her claws. In the next photo, he showed his inspiration, which was an LV bag with the same pastel rainbow hues.

Thalía’s nails, which were done by Colombian-Ecuadorian nail artist, Kro Varga, were considered to be more of a neutral as they were white LV monograms. That was a big step for the Mexican singer nonetheless, being she normally opts for solid colors or soft touch of jewels.

©@thalia



Like Cardi’s, Thalía’s nails are perfect for the logo-maniac

However, her recent nail look is quite memorable after working with the “Queen of Bling” Jenny Bui, who turned it up with 3D roses, Marilyn Monroe stickers, and more jewels on her last manicure.

Over-the-top nails are currently having a moment among Latinx artists. Karol G and Bad Bunny are also part of the crowd that never disappoints with their eccentric manicures, as well as Spanish singer Rosalía.

Moreover, the Hustlers actress never stays far behind as far as extravagant beauty goes, and she always keeps us on our toes with new hair and nail styles. We have to admit her “quarantine” nails are next-level!

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...