Although cosmetics technology is always advancing, this is a trick we all learned in high school and is also loved by pro makeup artists. So don’t forget to have a match or lighter to hand, because you can use it to warm up the tip of your eyeliner, lip liner, and even your eyelash curler. This way, your makeup pencils and liners will become more easy-to-use and pigmented, with a creamier texture. But it is also a way of “disinfecting your makeup.” And this is what we learned from model Karlie Kloss.

When using tools to curl your lashes, and making the curl last longer, put a flame over the metallic curler a couple of times. Then check to see it’s not too hot and start to curl your eyelashes for 10 to 15 seconds.