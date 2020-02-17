From Disney star to pop icon, fashionista, and now, with the launch of her Rare beauty line, cosmetics mogul beauty idol, Selena Gomez has kept our attention more than 15 years, and has transformed from adorable young team to red carpet style star. And her beauty looks have evolved right along with her, as fans took note and copied her long locks, blunt bangs and blonde bobs! The Bad Liar’s hairstyle evolution has definitely been one to watch, so join us for this look back at Selena Gomez’s most memorable haircuts and hair colors.