Watch: Dayanara Torres recalls stage 3 diagnosis as she posts emotional video

To mark World Cancer Day, Puerto Rican beauty Dayanara Torres shared one of her most emotional videos yet on social media. The Mira Quien Baila All Stars judge has been battling skin cancer since early last year, when she received her diagnosis. “Creating awareness,” she said in the moving post, “because maybe this is the reason I am going through this, to alert people of skin cancer’s mortal danger.” Dayanara, who is mom to two sons, Cristian and Ryan, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, is a stage three patient who two lymph nodes removed, and she currently receives treatment every 21 days. Alongside the video, which shows her undergoing treatment, she wrote: “Just one session left, and finally in March I’ll have my last body checkup (MRI, pet & cat scans) I am praying the results are negative so that I can leave this bitter time behind.” The former beauty queen also reminded her fans how important early detection is: “Check your skin, if you have doubts, make an appointment!” Dayanara also has sweet words for family and friends who have become her greatest support on this difficult journey. “Thank you so much for all the love I receive from you, who follow me and care for me every day, and thank you for all the love and support I have received from my family and eternal friends.” Press play to see the inspiring video.

